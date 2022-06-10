Britney Spears ties the knot with long-time beau Sam Asghari

Pop star Britney Spears and long-time beau Sam Asghari got married in an intimate ceremony last night.

As per the reports, the duo has officially taken the plunge, Thursday, after dating for over five years. Spears and Asghari said ‘I do’ at the LA mansion last night in attendance of close friends.

The 60-people guest list at the ceremony was headlined by Hollywood stars, the likes of Paris Hilton and mother Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and fashion icon Donatella Versace, whom the bride chose to wear on the big day. However, the family of the songstress including her estranged father, mother, and sister, were snubbed from the close-knit Los Angeles affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Both the kids of Britney from her previous marriage were not in attendance as well, but are said to be ‘happy’ for their mom, a source close to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline mentioned.

For those unversed, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged rings in September 2021 after dating for over four years. Earlier this year, the couple announced to be expecting their first child together, but the singer suffered a miscarriage the following month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

The marriage is first for Asghari and third for Spears. She married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled a couple of days later. Then she married dancer Kevin Federline the same year, with whom she shared two children. They parted ways in 2007.

As per the reports, her first husband, Alexander also gate-crashed the wedding last night. In his live stream from the event, he said, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander breaks into her home and crashes her wedding on Instagram Live: “Where’s Britney? I’m here to crash the wedding.” pic.twitter.com/rgTjE0mmVe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 9, 2022

