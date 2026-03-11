Britney Spears's mugshot not to be release in public

Britney Spears’ mugshot from her DUI will not be released in public.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the photo doesn’t meet the criteria for public release.

A department official told TMZ on Tuesday that the office only releases mugshots for violent crimes or when a suspect is considered a public threat, neither of which applies in Spears’ case.

The 44-year-old was arrested on the night of 4th March after California Highway Patrol officers pulled her over on a Ventura County freeway, where she was allegedly driving her BMW erratically at high speed.

She was booked at 3:02 a.m. and released approximately three hours later. Her arraignment is scheduled for 4th May. Chemical test results have not yet been released. Her manager, Cade Hudson, has since spoken out, describing the arrest as “unfortunate” and “completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” he said, adding: “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

An insider told Page Six that Spears was “crying and very tearful” during the arrest and was distressed about letting people down, including her fans. On a more positive note, TMZ reported that following her release, she had a “positive” and “hopeful” conversation with her mother, Lynne and her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

However, sources say she remains “on edge” over the prospect of her father Jamie potentially re-entering her life in the wake of the incident.