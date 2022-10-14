Broadsheet scandal: FIA summons former NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has again summoned former NAB chairman Naveed Ahsan and Legal Consultant Ahmar Bilal Sufi for a probe in Broadsheet scandal in the light of inquiry commission, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The FIA is conducting an inquiry on the alleged corruption in light of the recommendations of the commission formed to probe the Broadsheet scam.

Earlier, the FIA had summoned both Naveed Ahsan and Ahmed Bilal Sufi on October 11 and 12 respectively, but both did not show up.

The FIA has again issued summons to the former chairman of NAB and its legal consultant Ahmer Bilal Sufi. The sources have said action would be taken by the FIA in case of the non-appearance of the accused.

The Broadsheet inquiry commission report made on the orders of then PM Imran Khan was made public in April, last year.

The commission blamed the country’s bureaucracy for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

According to some of the findings compiled by Justice retd Azmat Saeed, the bureaucracy tried its best to hide the record and the noncooperation from various ministries.

The record was found missing not only in Islamabad but at the Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom, the report said.

