Brock Lesnar making a return in WWE Draft 2024?

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to make a return in the WWE Draft 2024 after a hiatus from the ring since SummerSlam 2023.

The speculations of his return intensified after RAW general manager Adam Pearce shared an image of him on his Instagram story, a sports site reported.

Later, WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Great Khali also shared a snap of him with Brock Lesnar taken during the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

Earlier, report said that Lesnar, The Beast Incarnate, would return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

However, he was replaced by Bron Breakker following a lawsuit filings against Vince McMahon.

Lesnar was also removed from all WWE products, including promotional material for the WWE 2K24 video game.

While fans were expecting his return as earlier as possible, WWE shared photos on social media that tells another story.

The images show that Brock Lesnar will not be available for selection on Friday night or Monday night with the possibility that he might return on Smackdown or RAW in latter half of 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Lesnar is currently designated as a free agent which allows WWE to include him in any major storyline of the game.

In January this year, Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group, and the subsidiary WWE that he founded, over a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking, which he said he will fight.

The suit by a former employee, filed in federal court in Connecticut, accused McMahon, WWE and another executive of “physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE,” and sought unspecified costs and damages.

TKO was formed last year when McMahon forged a deal between WWE and Endeavor Group-owned mixed martial arts franchise UFC.