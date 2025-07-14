Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco marry in private Malibu ceremony

Brody Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner, and professional surfer Tia Blanco exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Linda Thompson’s Malibu home on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The intimate event, attended by approximately 60 to 70 close family members and friends, marked a significant milestone for the couple, who began dating in April 2022 after meeting in Hawaii.

The wedding took place at a stunning Malibu residence, creating a picturesque backdrop for the couple’s special day. Tia Blanco radiated elegance in a strapless lace white gown, her hair styled in a sleek low bun and accented with diamond stud earrings. Brody Jenner complemented her in a classic black tuxedo, embodying timeless sophistication. Their one-year-old daughter, Honey, was a charming presence at the ceremony, adding a heartfelt touch to the family-focused event.

A Journey to the Altar

Jenner and Blanco’s love story began in Hawaii, blossoming into a public relationship confirmed via Instagram shortly after their meeting. The couple announced their engagement in June 2023, while expecting their daughter, Honey. Speaking to People before the wedding, Jenner shared that he and Blanco already felt a deep connection, describing the ceremony as a formal celebration of their bond rather than an extravagant affair. “Tia in the dress, that’s going to be incredible,” Jenner said, also hinting at a special surprise with Honey’s outfit for the day.

The guest list, kept to around 70 attendees, included Caitlyn Jenner and other close family members, ensuring an intimate and personal atmosphere. No new celebrity appearances or reality TV cast members were introduced, keeping the focus on the couple and their loved ones. The event, captured in photos by Backgrid, highlighted the couple’s commitment to a low-key yet meaningful celebration.

As Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco embark on their journey as a married couple, their love story continues to captivate fans. From their Hawaiian meeting to welcoming their daughter and now their Malibu nuptials, the couple’s bond shines through.