Brooke Shields pokes fun at beauty trends in must-see video

Hollywood icon, Brooke Shields brought humour and charm to her followers this week as she gave a light-hearted twist to a viral trend started by Hailey Bieber.

In a clever nod to the model’s signature phone case, the 60-year-old actress created her own version and fans couldn’t stop laughing.

The Blue Lagoon star posted a playful video on Instagram, where she looked radiant with her signature voluminous hair and soft makeup.

The highlight, however, was the bright red phone case she held, cleverly customised with one of her own Commence hair products clipped on the back, a fun spin on Hailey Bieber’s Rhode phone case that famously includes skincare products.

Brooke Shields didn’t stop there. She added Justin Bieber’s song “Go Baby” to the background, further leaning into the trend and referencing the lyric that praises a beauty-obsessed partner.

Her followers quickly caught on, flooding the comments section with laughter and praise for the actress’s creativity and humour.

This isn’t the first time Brooke Shields has blended her sense of fun with her business ventures.

Since launching her haircare brand, Commence, in 2024, she’s brought a fresh and empowering approach to beauty products for women over 40.

Unlike many celebrities who focus on makeup or skincare, Shields carved out a niche in haircare and has been celebrated for it.

The video also arrives just after Commence’s first anniversary, which Brooke Shields marked through a collaboration with fashion designer Clare Vivier and her brand Clare V.

Hailey Bieber, known for starting beauty trends that go viral, inspired countless social media imitations with her Rhode case but few matched the humour and charm of Brooke Shields’ version.

Fans were quick to say she not only nailed the concept, but made it entirely her own.

Brooke Shields once again reminded everyone why she remains such a beloved figure — effortlessly blending elegance, self-awareness, and comedy in just one short clip.