Brother of ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti killed in Muzaffargarh firing

MUZAFFARGARH: Mushtaq Dasti, brother of former MNA Jamshed Dasti, has been killed in Muzaffargarh district of the Punjab province after he was fired upon during a jirga, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Mushtaq Dasti was attending a jirga over a property dispute when the opponent party opened fire on him over deciding against them.

“The incident occurred at Thermal Chowk near Bihari Colony,” the police said adding that the brother of Jamshed Dasti died on the spot.

The police have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and have lanched a probe into the entire episode.

In a somewhat similar incident, Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar’s brother was killed in a gun attack at the wedding ceremony of his son in Lahore on Friday.

According to police, Malik Mubashir Khokhar aka Goga and another person named Umar Mazhar got injured when a man opened fire at the wedding.

They were taken to a hospital, where the lawmaker’s brother succumbed to his gunshot wounds, the police said, adding the assailant identified as Nazim, a resident of Manawala in Faisalabad, has been taken into custody.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other key political figures were in attendance at the wedding ceremony when the firing incident took place.