Brother lauds Laraib Atta for working on Doctor Strange 2022

Known for her exceptional work in top Hollywood movies, VFX artist, Laraib Atta needs no introduction.

Her brother, Sanwal Esakhelvi recently took to Instagram to reveal that she is also a part of the recent superhit Hollywood flick, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

The Proud brother wrote, “This Lady never stops shinning.! My sister again worked on a blockbuster.”

This is not the first time she made Pakistan proud. In February, Laraib Atta’s team had bagged a nomination for Best Visual Effects in the 94th Academy Awards for the latest Bond movie, ‘No Time to die’. Laraib is the digital compositor of the movie. The team had also received a nomination at BAFTA 2022 for Best Special Visual Effects.

Laraib hails from the Isakhel region of Punjab, Pakistan, and is the daughter of legendary artist Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi. She is among the youngest female VFX artists around the globe and has worked on some of the huge projects in Hollywood, including Godzilla, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout among others.

Here’s wishing Laraib Atta the best in all her future endeavors.

