‘Brown guy, clown’: Pizza delivery agent faces racist remarks

In a disturbing incident, a pizza delivery agent in Toronto, Canada was subjected to racist abuse by a customer during a routine delivery, a video of which is being widely shared.

The undated video — apparently filmed by the rude customer — from the city of Brampton shows a man verbally berating the delivery worker, who appears to be South Asian.

The young agent had gone to deliver food from Canadian pizza chain “Pizza Pizza” when the argument broke out over him not having change in cash to give the customer.

Toronto man goes OFF after food delivery driver asked why didn’t tip pic.twitter.com/ZSz8m7p6mT — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 26, 2024

In the video – which has now gone viral on social media, the customer can be heard repeatedly demanding the delivery agent to call the customer care because the latter does not have change in cash to give the customer.

The angry customer, whose face is not seen in the video tilted “me vs the pizza man”, had given him a $20 bill to the agent and expected change in cash.

“That’s the exact money you have to give me. You think I never ordered food before? Dummy. You stupid. Call the work, please,” he tells the agent who is dialling the customer care from his iPhone.

Despite the customer’s hostile behaviour, the delivery driver remained calm, attempting to resolve the situation.

The viral fight escalated as the customer belittled the delivery agent, even resorting to racial epithets. In response, the delivery worker proposed a solution, suggesting that change be acquired first before delivering the food.

However, the customer rejected the offer, further taunting and challenging the delivery worker. “What do you think you were, super brown guy, clown” he added.

Eventually, he leaves with his delivery box even as the customer continues abusing him.

The video went viral, eliciting widespread outrage from viewers who condemned the customer’s behaviour as abhorrent and unacceptable.