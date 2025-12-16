Brown University shooting: FBI releases 'eerie' video of suspect

PROVIDENCE: Local and federal authorities have intensified efforts to locate the gunman responsible for the deadly shooting at Brown University. They released “eerie” video footage of the suspect loitering near the scene before opening fire.

The horrific attack occurred on Saturday afternoon inside an economics classroom at the Barus & Holley engineering building. It left two students dead and nine others injured.

In a series of images released by the FBI, the male suspect is seen wearing dark clothing, a face mask, and a black beanie. The video captures the suspect turning onto Hope Street and Waterman Street, moments after the shooting.

Police stated this footage remains their most crucial piece of evidence. Though Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha noted that surveillance cameras in the area are scarce.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. While one man was initially taken into custody on Sunday, he was later released, leaving investigators “back to square one.”

“We have a murderer out there,” Neronha warned. Though Providence Mayor Brett Smiley assured the public that there is no specific ongoing threat.

The shooting took place around 4:00 PM as about 60 students were sitting for exams near the end of the fall semester. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the gunman opened fire, forcing students to dive under desks for cover.

The two deceased victims have been identified as Ella Cook, 19, and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov.

Cook, a sophomore from Alabama and the vice president of the school’s Republican club, was described by her Birmingham church as an “incredible, grounded, faithful, bright light.” Umurzokov was a first-year student from Uzbekistan.

Among the nine injured is Kendall Turner, a Durham Academy graduate who remains in critical condition following the Brown University shooting.

Furthermore, US Marshals were seen knocking on doors in nearby neighborhoods on Monday. They asked residents for any private security camera footage that might aid the manhunt.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, the US has seen 391 mass shootings in 2025.