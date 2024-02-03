Brownback urges US govt to uphold values of religious freedom

Former Ambassador for International Religious Freedom and Senator Sam Brownback emphasized the need for the United States to uphold its values regarding religious freedom and designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

In an exclusive interview with the ARY News, Brownback voiced concerns over the rise of Hindu nationalism in India, citing instances of church destruction and Muslim persecution.

“You saw hundreds of churches destroyed and people said no, it wasn’t religious, it was ethnic, well, then why you destroyed their restaurants?,

“You’ve had a lot of Muslim persecution taking place in India, and with this Hindu nationalism, that’s really been stoked in India,” stated Brownback, highlighting the dangerous shift from the India he once knew to a nation grappling with religious tensions.

Expressing his worry about the impact on the world stage, Brownback stressed, “It’s a troubling concern of a powerful, most populous nation on Earth.” He underscored the importance of standing by values, even when dealing with allies, stating, “Even if it’s our friends that are violating them, or even if it’s us, that violate it, you’ve got to do that. It’s really detrimental to our standing in the world.”

When asked about the Biden administration’s hesitancy to designate India as a CPC, Brownback suggested, “I think they’re probably saying, got other fish to fry here. We’re facing off against China. And my guess is the Indian government plays it that way, too.” He cautioned against compromising values for geopolitical alliances.