BRT Peshawar new fares come into effect today

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar has hiked it’s fares, officially effective from today (Tuesday).

According to the new fare structure, the cost for travelling up to 5 kilometres has been raised from Rs20 to Rs30. Similarly, for distances up to 40 kilometres, the fare has increased from Rs60 to Rs70.

Additionally, the price of a single-ride ticket has also been revised upward, from Rs60 to Rs70. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority had issued the fare hike notification on June 16. The official notice also mentioned a Rs10 increase per stop.

It said the fare adjustment was made due to rising inflation. However, the decision has drawn criticism as it adds to the financial burden of the public.

Commuters have expressed their frustration, saying that the fare hike undermines the purpose of a public transport system designed to ease their daily commute.

Earlier in 2024, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) announced the recovery of Rs 168.5 billion in the BRT Peshawar project, marking it the largest recovery in the bureau’s 25-year history.

The investigation into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project began in 2018, amidst allegations of illegal contract awards and misappropriation of funds.

The case saw NAB rejecting contractors’ claims of Rs 31.5 billion in the International Court of Arbitration.

Investigations revealed six major contracts were wrongly awarded to specific companies, which later breached their terms. Over 400 bank accounts were inspected, revealing further evidence of misconduct.