BRT work rapidly progressing: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday said that the BRT project’s work on the University Road has started rapidly and the track up to Jinnah Avenue will be completed by March.

Talking to media Sharjeel Memon said that the work on the Red Line bus rapid transit project is continuing in day and night. The people’s hardships on the University Road would be mitigated soon, he said.

Provincial minister said that the Sindh Cabinet has decided to form a committee on the Gul Plaza fire incident, if the government consider it necessary, it will constitute the judicial commission.

He said the MQM’s demands make no difference, they only meant to criticize. “It is the people who have to decide, not the MQM,” minister said. “If the MQM had any public support they won’t have boycotted the local government election”.

“The fire was raging, people were distressed and they started talking on the 18th Amendment,” Sharjeel Memon said.

They have two ministers in federal cabinet, they should tender resignations as protest, provincial minister said. “Sindh government will not be blackmailed”, he said. Commissioner Karachi and Karachi Police chief Azad Khan have been given the task of the inquiry. “Action will be taken any person found to be involved in the fire incident,” he said.

Gul Plaza inquiry will be conducted with evidence, and not with fiction, he said. “Karachi could not be handed over to federal government with banners and wall chalking,” he added.