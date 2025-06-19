Bruce Springsteen reveals avoiding ‘deeply personal’ scenes in biopic

Music legend Bruce Springsteen has shared his feelings while watching his biopic ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,’ starring actor Jeremy Allen White.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the film is adapted from Warren Zanes’ book about Bruce Springsteen.

Jeremy Allen White stars as the music legend in the biopic, which shows the creation of his deeply personal 1982 album, ‘Nebraska.’

The makers plan to release ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ in theatres on October 24.

Months before its release, Bruce Springsteen revealed that he was there to watch his biopic come to life.

“I’m sure it’s much worse for the actor than for me. Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set,” the music legend said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Springsteen recalled telling Jeremy Allen White, “Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.”

Bruce Springsteen revealed that he would leave during the filming of deeply personal scenes as they reminded him of “some of the most painful days of my life.”

“If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home,” he said.

Apart from Jeremy Allen White as the music legend, ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ stars Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s manager; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father Douglas; and Odessa Young as Springsteen’s love interest Faye, among others.