Bruce Willis steps back from acting after aphasia diagnosis

U.S. actor Bruce Willis has announced his retirement from acting career after being diagnosed with a brain disorder aphasia, which has ‘impacted his cognitive abilities’, as announced by former wife Demi Moore.

Golden Globe and Emmys award winner Bruce Willis, best known for his portrayal of a New York cop in the ‘Die Hard’ franchise, will be ‘stepping away’ from his four-decade-long career due to his health conditions being hampered by a cognitive disease called aphasia.

Turning to her verified account on the photo and video sharing social application, the former wife of Willis, actor Demi Moore shared a picture of the action superstar followed with a heartbreaking announcement in the caption.

Addressing the ‘amazing supporters’ of the actor, Moore wrote on Instagram, “we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” further read the statement by the actor’s family – his two wives and five children from them.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Bruce – who celebrated his 67th birthday earlier this month – was wished by Demi with a picture of two on Instagram, and thanked him for their ‘blended family’.

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia – which is often caused as a result of stroke – hampers a person’s ability to communicate effectively with others.

