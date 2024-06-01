England pacer banned from all cricket after betting violations

England pacer Brydon Carse was handed a three-month ban from all cricket for three months for betting violations.

Carse had placed 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, though not on games in which he was playing.

The 29-year-old will be ineligible for selection until August 28.

“Whilst these bets were several years ago, that is no excuse and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Carse said. “I would like to thank the ECB, Durham and the Professional Cricketers’ Association for their support during this difficult time for me. I will be working hard in the next 12 weeks to ensure that I repay that support on the field when I am able to return to playing.”

Carse, born in South Africa, has played 14 ODIs and three T20Is for England since his international debut in July 2021.

The ECB released an official statement expressing their serious stance against anti-corruption breaches in cricket, supporting the Cricket Regulator’s decision regarding Brydon Carse’s case.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket. We support the Cricket Regulator’s decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon’s case. He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities. We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers,” reads the official ECB statement.