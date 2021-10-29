BSEK announces matric science group result

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Friday announced the results of matric science group for the annual exams held in 2021 with 98 percent of students successfully clearing the exam, ARY NEWS reported.

The matric board office has released the results from its official website.

According to the BESK spokesman, as many as 148, 950 candidates appeared in the SSC-II science exam of which 146,068 students secured passing marks.

The results showed that 41,476 students secured A-1 grade, followed by 24,977 obtaining A grade, 23,754 B grades, 23, 213 C-grade, 22, 444 D-grade, and 10, 204 E-grade.

The BSEK spokesman said that 2,288 students failed to appear in the exams and were therefore declared as fail. The matric board held exams for elective papers on the directives of the NCOC.

The matric science group results could be checked here.

Earlier in the day, the results for the class 12 science general group have been announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) with more than 95 percent of students passing the exam held under COVID-19 SOPs months back.

Chairman of the BIEK Professor Dr Saeed uddin while announcing the results said that 3,738 students appeared in the intermediate science general group exam and 3,564 of them were able to pass the exam with a success rate of 95.35 percent.

The intermediate result showed that 498 students obtained A-1 grade, followed by 494 students getting A grade, 778 B grade, 958 C grade, 737 D-grade, and 99 E-grade.



