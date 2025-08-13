web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

BSEK announces matric Science Group results

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the results for the matric Science Group 2025, with a pass percentage of 83.93%.

According to BSEK spokesperson, 144,681 matric candidates have manage to pass across all papers. Out of 173,738 registered candidates, 172,391 appeared in the examinations, while 1,347 were absent.

Out of the total students, 27,244 were declared unsuccessful.

Read More: BISE matric exam results 2025 announced

Top performers included Aina Farooqi from Montessori Complex High School Gulshan Iqbal, securing first position with 94.73%; Waniya Noor from Pioneer Grammar Secondary School Islam Nagar Orangi Town, taking second place with 94.09%; and Syed Azhar Hussain Razvi from Civil Aviation Model School Airport and Umaima from The Smart School, sharing third position.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.