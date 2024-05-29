BSEK reschedules exams postponed due to Youm-e-Takbeer holiday

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Wednesday announced a new schedule for matric exams postponed due to a public holiday on May 28 on account of Youm-e-Takbeer, ARY News reported.

According to controller examination Khalid Ehsan, the exams will now be held on Sunday the 2nd of June. The controller said that the 9th class Urdu paper will be held in the morning shift followed by the 10th class General group’s paper in the afternoon shift.

The controller said that the intermediate examinations are going to kick off on June 1, adding that it is not possible to hold both matric and inter exams simultaneously.

It is pertinent to mention here that the papers were rescheduled for May 28 in the wake of the heatwave alert. The federal government had announced a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark the historic day, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, the day when Pakistan became a nuclear power.

Earlierm The BSEK postponed the matric exams scheduled from May 21-27 in the wake of the expected heatwave.

According to the notification, the decision was taken in view of the heatwave alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

“It is further informed that the said examination will now be continued with effect from 28th May, 2024 as per schedule. The revised schedule of postponed papers will be issued later on,” read the notification.