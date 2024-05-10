BSEK urges KE to exempt exam centres from load-shedding

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) urged K-Electric (KE) to exempt exam centres from load-shedding three days after the matriculation examinations began, ARY News reported.

The BSEK’s controller of examinations wrote a letter to the KE and asked that power outages be avoided at exam centers during the exam period.

The letter was sent through the additional secretary of the Universities and Boards Department. The BSEK also provided the KE list of examination centres across the city.

The power utility was requested to avoid load-shedding during the examination period at all the centres.

It is worth noting that 504 exam centres have been set up in seven districts of Karachi.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric to revisit all loadshedding activities, especially during exams’ timing.

The DISCOs and K-Electric were directed to take all necessary actions to comply with this directive, prioritising the smooth conduct of exams and the well-being of students, said a statement issued here.

Failure to adhere to this directive may result in further regulatory action.

“It is important that uninterrupted power supply is maintained for electricity consumers, with particular emphasis on ensuring no load shedding occurs during exam sessions,” it further said.