BTC to PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan Today - Jan. 19, 2026

As of January 19, 2026, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) stands at approximately ₨26,000,000 per BTC, reflecting a slight downturn in the global crypto market today.

According to reliable sources like CoinGecko, the live conversion rate shows 1 BTC = ₨25,998,424 to ₨26,010,154, with a 24-hour decline of around 2.4%. Other platforms report similar figures: CoinMarketCap lists it near ₨25,929,324 to ₨26,023,293, while aggregated data from exchanges like Binance and others hover around ₨26,000,000.

Slight variations occur due to real-time market fluctuations, exchange fees, and local vs. global rates.

This price corresponds to Bitcoin’s USD value trading around $92,500 to $93,000 today (down roughly 1-2.7% in the last 24 hours), multiplied by the current USD/PKR exchange rate. The crypto market has seen broader declines, with total market cap dipping about 3% to $3.21 trillion, and trading volume at $117 billion.

Key Highlights for Pakistani Investors:

– 24-Hour Range: Bitcoin price fluctuated between roughly ₨25,845,000 and ₨26,749,000 in PKR terms.

– Recent Trend: Despite today’s dip, BTC has shown resilience over the past week (up ~2.6-5% in some metrics) and remains significantly higher year-over-year.

– Market Context: The pullback follows volatility, but Bitcoin continues to attract attention amid global economic factors and institutional interest.

For the most accurate and up-to-the-minute rate, check trusted platforms like CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, Binance, or local P2P options, as crypto prices update continuously.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or holding, stay informed on these movements—Bitcoin’s price in Pakistan today underscores its ongoing role as a leading digital asset in volatile times. Always trade responsibly and consider local regulations when dealing in cryptocurrencies.