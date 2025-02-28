BTC to PKR: Conversion rate; February 28, 2025

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was recorded at PKR 22,458,846.45 in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) on Friday, February 28, 2025 (approximately Rs 22.45 million), compared with the rate of PKR 23,861,183.66 at closing on February 27, 2025.

In the fourth quarter of the previous year, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported a remarkable financial performance, significantly surpassing market expectations for its profits. This positive outcome was primarily driven by a substantial increase in trading volumes for Bitcoin (BTC) and a variety of other digital currencies, a trend that closely followed the U.S. elections.

The pivotal moment came with Donald Trump’s election victory in November, which ignited a wave of renewed interest in the cryptocurrency market. Many investors speculated that his administration would enact policies more favorable to cryptocurrencies, leading to heightened market optimism. As a direct result, Bitcoin prices soared, surpassing the significant milestone of $100,000 during that quarter. This surge reflected not only a bullish sentiment in crypto trading but also an increasing acceptance of digital currencies among mainstream investors, looking to capitalize on potential gains fueled by anticipated regulatory shifts.

However, amidst this booming landscape in many parts of the world, it is crucial to be aware of the regulatory challenges cryptocurrencies face in various jurisdictions. For instance, in 2018, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a formal notification warning both commercial banks and the general public against engaging in cryptocurrency transactions, specifically naming Bitcoin and Litecoin. This cautionary stance highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the risks associated with digital currencies, including their potential for use in illicit activities and the volatility that can lead to significant financial losses for uninformed investors.

This information is not intended for trading or financial advice. Please confirm pricing with your broker before making transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be considered investment advice, and it’s not recommended to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.

What is Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin is a digital currency designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries like banks. It operates independently of any central authority, allowing for secure and transparent financial exchanges.

Origins of Bitcoin

Bitcoin was introduced in 2009 by an individual or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Although Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright has claimed to be the creator, his assertion has been met with skepticism. Since its inception, Bitcoin has become the most widely recognized and accepted digital currency, with a growing number of merchants accepting it as a form of payment.