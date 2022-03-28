Monday, March 28, 2022
Web Desk

ARMY react to Oscars appearance of BTS boys

The global K-pop sensation BTS boys made a surprise appearance at the Oscars ceremony last night, without being present at the Dolby Theatre.

The K-pop darlings ‘Bangtan Boys’ or as known commonly BTS, made a surprise outing to the Oscars stage at last night’s glitzy gala, for a special segment. Boys paid a virtual visit to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre with a pre-recorded video of the segment ‘Favorite Film Musical with BTS’.

The said segment had boys naming their favorite ‘films’ including Disney’s ‘Aladdin’. The video begins with the vocalist of South-Korean band Jimin screaming ‘Coco’, while the leader-rapper RM joined in to say “It’s a real masterpiece,” as the 2017 title played in the video.

“I watched it three times, and I cried a lot,” said RM further.

Kim Tae-Hyung aka V noted his agreement, further calling ‘Pixar’ [studios] as ‘unbelievable’.

Speaking about the Disney movies, J-Hope said that he ‘likes Disney movies overall’, “Disney movies stimulate emotions well,” remarked another band member.

One of the members expressed his fondness for ‘Aladdin’ and lauded actor Will Smith for it.

Here’s how ARMY reacted to K-pop idols’ appearance on prestigious Oscars night:

