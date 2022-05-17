BTS boys break 17 years record at Billboard Music Awards

South Korean all-boys band ‘Bangtan Boys’ a.k.a. BTS bagged three honors at ‘Billboard Music Awards 2022’ on Sunday.

BTS boys received a total of six nods this year at the music awards and managed to bag three of the honors at the Sunday ceremony. The global sensation won in the categories ‘Top Duo/Group’, ‘Top Song Sales Artist’, and ‘Top Selling Song’.

Their chart-buster track ‘Butter’ was named the top-selling song of the year.

The boys’ band has claimed the three categories for the second consecutive year, while it is their third win as the ‘Top Duo/Group’, the first being in 2019. After their debut ‘Billboard’ win in 2017, the Bangtan boys have managed the streak for five years with a total of 12 trophies to their name.

Their recent big win at Las Vegas has broken a record of the most awarded group at BBMA, previously held by former American girls band ‘Destiny’s Child’ for 17 long years with a total of 11 wins.

Apart from BTS, the Grammy 2022 big achiever, Olivia Rodrigo took home the most number of ‘Billboard Music Awards’ this year. She won in seven categories, ‘New Artist’, ‘Female Artist’, ‘Hot 100 Artist’, ‘Streaming Songs Artist’, ‘Radio Songs Artist’, ‘Billboard Global 200 Artist’, and ‘Billboard 200 Album’.

Candian rapper Drake won five awards including ‘Top Artist’, ‘Male Artist’, ‘Rap Artist’, ‘Rap Male Artist’, and ‘Rap Album’. Meanwhile, rapper Ye swept the Gospel and Christian categories with a six-win haul.

Congratulations to the 2022 #BBMAs Top Artist, @Drake, on his five wins! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vrCpTGNCti — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 15, 2022

‘Baby’ hitmaker Justin Bieber was named winner in five categories including ‘Top Hot 100 Song’ for his chart-busting collab with ‘The Kid LAROI’, ‘Stay’. This made Bieber the only artist in the history of BBMA to win in the category more than once.

Comments