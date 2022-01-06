BTS cancels trip to U.S. following Grammys’ postponement

The all-boys band BTS has canceled its trip to the United States after the announcement of Grammys being postponed indefinitely was made yesterday.

The South Korean boys’ band, BTS was nominated at the prestigious honors for a second consecutive year, have canceled their flight to the US after the ceremony got postponed.

Big Hit Music released a statement: “We were preparing to attend the awards ceremony, but we stopped discussion after hearing the news of the postponement. However, the concert in Seoul that is scheduled in March will be held without a hitch”.

The band was shortlisted at 64th edition of the honors in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their chartbuster ‘Butter’. This was after their first nomination for ‘Dynamite’ for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammys last year.

Yesterday, it was declared that this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on January 31.

After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, we have postponed the 64th #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/oMzV1U9Tsc — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 5, 2022

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks”, CBS and the Recording Academy said in a joint statement, adding that a new date would be announced soon.

Nominations for the esteemed honors were announced in November.