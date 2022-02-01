Tuesday, February 1, 2022
BTS Grammys outfits bid five times to original price

The popular coordinating outfits donned by K-Pop band BTS at Grammy Awards 2021, sold five times to the original cost, at MusiCares Charity Relief auctions.

MusiCares Charity Relief which was planned by Julien’s auctions, took place over the past weekend, with a lineup of instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe, artwork, and more by a number of pop culture icons.

One of the top-sellers at the event were seven coordinating ensembles, sported by crowd favorite, all boys-band of South Korea, for their historic first-ever solo Grammy performance on their smash hit ‘Dynamite’. The custom-made black, orange, and white suits of BTS boys $160,000, more than five times of original estimate of $30,000.

Moreover, an Epiphone brand electric guitar signed by all seven BTS members was sold for an astounding $64,000, sixteen times its original estimate of $4,000. Also, bringing in more cash were three unique rings of J-Hope, this sums a whopping $248,320 by BTS merch at the auction.

Another headline at the event was Keith Richards signed Gibson Ebony Gloss acoustic-electric guitar, with a four-second 1:1 NFT video of him authenticating his signature, sold for $57,600 nine times its original estimate of $6,000.

Paul McCartney signed sunburst Hofner brand B-Bass Hi Series violin bass guitar sold for $38,400, eight times over the original price.

Showstopper however was by the American legend, Dolly Parton, white and gold long sleeve fitted dress spotted on her during 2019 red-carpet when she was honored as the MusiCares Person Of The Year. It went for $38,400, an astounding nineteen times the original $2,000.

Other highlights at the event include acoustic guitar (Tom Petty), terra cotta silk mini dress (Amy Winehouse), Black vulture guitar (ESP James Hetfield), Handwritten lyrics (Chris Cornell), California Gurls ensemble (Katy Perry) among others.

