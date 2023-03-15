BTS star Jungkook accidentally reveals vape on camera; video goes viral

Jeon Jungkook – the youngest of the K-Pop band BTS – accidentally revealed a vape during a live stream on WeVerse.

The K-pop singer and vocalist of BTS recently held three different live sessions on the fans’ interaction platform, WeVerse. Following the streams, ARMY had a lot to talk about, including the celeb showing off his alcohol collection, the interestingly curated fits or the bromance between him and a fellow member of the band, Kim Namjoon aka RM.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans and sparked reactions on the micro-blogging site, was his accidental display of a vape. Dressed in a pink look for the third live stream, Jungkook mistakenly showed a same-coloured device on camera, and soon after a moment of realization, he very sharply slid it out of the frame.

ARMY is in splits after this reaction as he earlier shut off fans who suggested to stop drinking, telling them that he is an adult.

HELP JUNGKOOK VAPE I mean he’s in his legal age so y naurt pic.twitter.com/Sk4JHsFGBX — Can we just skip to 2025? | 아포방포 (@1894cj) March 14, 2023

Reacting to the video, a social user tweeted, “the way jungkook noticed his vape and slid it out of site real fast. man I wish people weren’t so judgmental, I thought it was just hilarious how fast it went out of site.”

“The close up and then the slide away made me scream,” another wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-Pop band announced hiatus as a group in June last year. Following the announcement, the septet’s members got into their individual endeavours including solo albums, single collaborations and tours.

BTS star J-Hope begins military enlistment process

The oldest member of BTS, Jin had also started his mandatory military service and others are expected to begin enlistment soon.

Comments