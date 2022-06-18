BTS’ Jungkook, Charlie Puth come together for ‘Left And Right’

K-pop darling BTS’ Jeon Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth have joined hands for a new single ‘Left And Right’.

The most-awaited collab of South-Korean and American pop is finally here, as the ‘See You Again’ singer dropped the first look of their new single ‘Left and Right’ on the video-sharing social application TikTok on Friday.

Days after the global K-pop sensation ‘BTS’ announced a break from their group activities to work on solo projects, a brief snippet was shared by the American artist on TikTok to confirm the collaboration which was on the cards for quite some time now.

Additionally, Puth declared that if their song ‘Left and Right’ would get 500,000 pre-saves, he’ll drop it on June 24.

On Saturday, Puth dropped the official poster of the song which will be featured in his upcoming album ‘Charlie’ and confirmed to release the song next week on June 24.

For those unversed, one of the pioneering K-pop bands ‘BTS’ announced to be taking a break as a group to focus on their solo projects, after the septet marked their ninth anniversary earlier this week with the anthology album ‘Proof’.

“It feels like we’ve been writing a really thick book and are now finishing it,” Jungkook had said about the work.

Moreover, the youngest member of the band had released a solo single as well, which was a dedication from the vocalist to the popular BTS ARMY.

‘My You’, produced and sung by Golden Maknae in both Korean and English language turned out to be an instant hit among the fans.

It is pertinent to mention that both the pop stars, BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth earlier came together for a special performance at MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards, which took place in Korea back in 2018.

