BTS: Jungkook gives health update, V reacts!

Jeon Jung-kook of South Korean boys band BTS, has shared his first social media post since the vocalist contracted Covid on Tuesday.

Turning to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, the youngest of the K-pop septet, Jungkook notified BTS ARMY about his health via an audio message. “I’m okay, it’s really nothing,” he reassured the fans in a hoarse voice.

[INSTAGRAM] 220330 | jungkook.97 IG 🐰: Everyone, I’m doing well. I keep moving to avoid feeling heavy, dragged down. I worry I’ll gain weight since I’m eating, lying down, eating, lying down. Anyway, I’m taking care of myself, so don’t worry too much. See you soon. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/kAjYHC1Hwa — Jungkook Central (@TheJKCentral) March 30, 2022

Furthermore, the Golden maknae uploaded a short video from his self-quarantine later, “Everyone, I’m doing well. I keep moving to avoid feeling heavy, dragged down,” he said in the clip.

“I worry I’ll gain weight since I’m eating, lying down, eating, lying down. Anyway, I’m taking care of myself, so don’t worry too much,” Jungkook added further before he got up and showed some dance moves.

Commenting on the post – which garnered over 10 million views and 6 million hearts from Instagrammers – his close friend and fellow BTS member, Kim Tae-Hyung aka V wrote: “Look look, just take a look at those moves, corona really lost to Jungkook. I couldn’t move even a little bit when I had it.”

It is pertinent to mention, the youngest member of the all-boys K-pop band ‘BTS’, Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19, days ahead of anticipated Grammys performance, as confirmed by their agency Big Hit Music.

“We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with COVID-19,” read the statement shared by agency on Tuesday.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States.” “We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jungkook.”

Jungkook’s participation in the upcoming Grammy performance and later schedule of PTD concerts is still uncertain at the moment though.

Moreover, #GetWellSoonJungkook topped the Twitter trends worldwide on Tuesday after the unfortunate statement was released on the internet.

