BTS’ Jungkook leaves ARMY in panic

The Golden Maknae of the ‘Bangtan Boys’ aka ‘BTS’, Jeon Jungkook left ARMY confused and concerned with his latest move on Instagram.

Ahead of their visit to the White House, Jungkook left his ARMY questioning, as the youngest of the septet deleted all the posts from his verified Instagram handle on Monday. The singer started by removing some of the posts earlier including the various selfies, snippets from concert performances as well as boxing videos.

By the end of Monday, his wall on the photo and video sharing application was completely empty, leaving his 40million followers puzzled. Expressing their shock and concern, BTS ARMY turned to the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions from the ARMY.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING?” LOOK: The topic started trending on Twitter past midnight on Tuesday, May 31, after fans noticed that all posts, including story highlights, on BTS member Jungkook’s Instagram account had suddenly vanished. pic.twitter.com/5LL554rDl1 — Ves Garcia (@vesgarcia_) May 30, 2022

Taehyung delete his stories , jungkook deleted all his post ,highlights and Jimin deleted his Instagram — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) May 30, 2022

someone witnessed jungkook archiving/deleting the posts until this was left and archived/deleted too 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/i8OU6NsLxl — ☻ (@TIGERBUNNlES) May 30, 2022

As I witnessed Jungkook delete the entire Instagram post, I panicked and tried to tell him to stop, but I couldn’t😭😭😭

Hope you alright!! pic.twitter.com/yUngQsntt0 — Renee (@Renee95_JK) May 30, 2022

JUNGKOOK DELETED ALL HIS INSTAGRAM POSTS. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 (@COOKlEJEON) May 30, 2022

Jungkook: deletes his instagram pictures

The whole fandom: pic.twitter.com/IHpM8XJx7k — luana⁷ | BANGTAN PICS (@jjkxkoo_) May 30, 2022

Jungkook’s Instagram posts… you will be dearly missed.

pic.twitter.com/Nq7OjjqB2d — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 (@GoldenJKUnivers) May 30, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the celeb holds a record for reaching the fastest million likes on the social app. His new year greeting for the year 2022 broke Guinness World Record and became the fastest post to hit 1 million likes on Instagram within 2 Minutes.

