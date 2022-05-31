Tuesday, May 31, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

BTS’ Jungkook leaves ARMY in panic

test

The Golden Maknae of the ‘Bangtan Boys’ aka ‘BTS’, Jeon Jungkook left ARMY confused and concerned with his latest move on Instagram.

Ahead of their visit to the White House, Jungkook left his ARMY questioning, as the youngest of the septet deleted all the posts from his verified Instagram handle on Monday. The singer started by removing some of the posts earlier including the various selfies, snippets from concert performances as well as boxing videos.

By the end of Monday, his wall on the photo and video sharing application was completely empty, leaving his 40million followers puzzled. Expressing their shock and concern, BTS ARMY turned to the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions from the ARMY.

It is pertinent to mention that the celeb holds a record for reaching the fastest million likes on the social app. His new year greeting for the year 2022 broke Guinness World Record and became the fastest post to hit 1 million likes on Instagram within 2 Minutes.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.