BTS: Jungkook’s selfies get millions of hearts in few minutes

Jeon Jungkook of South Korean boys band BTS shared a couple of selfies on Instagram showing off his latest piercing on the lip, it got over 1.7 million hearts from ‘ARMY’ in less than half an hour.

Vocalist of the South Korean band ‘Bangtan Boys’ or BTS – Jeon Jung-kook broke the internet on Wednesday afternoon with his latest piercing selfies shared on the photo and video sharing application ahead of the band’s Seoul concert.

Jungkook sported his famed bucket hat with a white t-shirt and denim jacket in the clicks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

The two picture gallery captioned with “하루” translated as ‘One Day’ in English, probably referring to the countdown for the concert, garnered more than a million hearts from BTS ARMY in a few minutes, and currently has over 11 million likes on Instagram.

The comment section witnessed the fellow BTS member J-Hope, who questioned “셀카를 올려?? 🙌👏” (You post a selfie?), which was responded to by the Golden Maknae with a laugh acronym.

Before the feed post, he shared a short zooming clip on his stories as well, with the text “Let’s gooooo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

It is pertinent to mention that the celeb holds a record for reaching the fastest million likes on the social app. His new year greeting for the year 2022 broke Guinness World Record and became the fastest post to hit 1 million likes on Instagram within 2 Minutes.

Comments