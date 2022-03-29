BTS: Jungkook test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Grammys

The youngest member of South Korean boys band BTS, Jeon Jung-kook has tested positive for Covid-19 again, less than a week ahead of the big night of music, the Grammys 2022.

Five of the seven members of K-pop septet ‘BTS’ left for Las Vegas yesterday to attend the highly anticipated 2022 ceremony of Grammys, slated to take place over the coming weekend, however, two of them, vocalist Jungkook and rapper J-Hope were missing from the appearance at Incheon International airport of Seoul.

Reportedly, J-Hope who contracted the virus earlier was completing his quarantine period and is supposed to fly later, however, Jungkook had left earlier for Vegas to follow his awards-related schedule.

On Tuesday morning, the band’s agency Big Hit Music has issued an official statement, informing the audience of the youngest of septet ‘being diagnosed with Covid-19’.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC,” read the statement shared on Tuesday morning. “We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with COVID-19.” “Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the U.S. on Sunday, March 27 in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance.”

The statement further informed that the celeb felt a slight discomfort in his throat after touching down in Las Vegas and underwent both rapid as well as a general PCR test.

“While being under self-quarantine as a protective measure, the result of both tests came back positive and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28.”

Moreover, the statement mentioned that the vocalist – who is not showing any symptoms other than mild sore throat – is currently under ‘self-quarantine and treatment’, following the guidelines from health professionals.

However, his participation in the later schedule including the prestigious ceremony has not been confirmed by the agency as yet, adding that discussions regarding Grammy’s performance are still underway with organizers.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States.”

“We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jungkook.”

jt is pertinent to mention the boys’ band is set to perform on the Grammys stage for the third consecutive year, while they have also bagged a nod and are running for ‘Best Pop Group performance’.

Moreover, #GetWellSoonJungkook has been topping the Twitter trends after the unfortunate news break on Tuesday morning.

