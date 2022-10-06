BTS may perform in FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

The rumours of renowned K-Pop band BTS performing in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar are making rounds.

A foreign news agency, quoting sources, said that word has the seven member Korean pop music band will perform in front of 60,000 people.

The new outlet added, “BTS is the biggest boy band in the world. The ‘FIFA World Cup’ is the most important event in soccer. Once it begins, it becomes an event that immobilizes the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

The ceremony of the world championship will happen on the same day hosts Qatar play Ecuador in the opening game at Al Bayt stadium on November 20.

It is pertinent to mention that Hyundai Motor Company, which is the official partner of this year’s FIFA World Cup, had revealed that they will release BTS’ new version of the song ‘Yet To Come‘ with the Bangtan Boys for its global sustainability initiative “Goal of the Century”.

The world championship will be contested between 32 countries from five confederates from November 20 to December 18.

The nations are divided into eight categories that are as under:

Group A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, United States and Wales.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Group D: France (C), Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

The group stage fixtures will be contested from November 20 to December 2. The Round of 16 phase takes from December 3 till December 6.

The quarterfinals will happen of December 9 and December 10 whereas te Semifinals are to be contested from December 13 and December 14.

The third-place match will happen on December 17 and the final will be played on December 18.

France is heading to the tournament in the tournament as the defending champion. They had beaten Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 edition.

