Monday, January 31, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
AFP

BTS member Jimin diagnosed with Covid-19, fans wish quick recovery

test

K-pop band BTS fans are praying for the quick recovery of its member Jimin who was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

His management agency Big Hit Music, in a statement, stated that the musician – whose real name is Park Ji-min – came to the hospital complaining of acute abdominal pain and a mild sore throat.

The 26-year-old artist underwent appendicitis surgery. He was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Read More: BTS becomes first Asian act to create Spotify history

The operation was successful and is recovering from the illness.

The social media users took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to wish a quick recovery to the BTS member. #GetWellSoonJimin was one of the top trending topics on the net as well.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS has spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

South Korea has kept overall COVID-19 cases and deaths low with aggressive contact tracing and testing, but the Omicron variant became dominant this month, sending cases to a record daily tally of 17,532 on Sunday.

Comments

AFP

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.