BTS member Jimin diagnosed with Covid-19, fans wish quick recovery

K-pop band BTS fans are praying for the quick recovery of its member Jimin who was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

His management agency Big Hit Music, in a statement, stated that the musician – whose real name is Park Ji-min – came to the hospital complaining of acute abdominal pain and a mild sore throat.

The 26-year-old artist underwent appendicitis surgery. He was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Read More: BTS becomes first Asian act to create Spotify history

The operation was successful and is recovering from the illness.

The social media users took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to wish a quick recovery to the BTS member. #GetWellSoonJimin was one of the top trending topics on the net as well.

#GetWellSoonJimin Please take extra care of yourself in recovery. we all hope you’re surrounded by love and affection:( — nana⁷ (@BESOSDESIETE) January 31, 2022

#GetWellSoonJimin Please take extra care of yourself in recovery. we all hope you’re surrounded by love and affection:( — nana⁷ (@BESOSDESIETE) January 31, 2022

get well soon jiminie! we are all here for you and please get lots of rest and have some water and good home cooked meals with lots of love <3 #GetWellSoonJimin — layania (๑˃ᴗ˂)ﻭ (@mishi_pitki) January 31, 2022

Since their 2013 debut, BTS has spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

South Korea has kept overall COVID-19 cases and deaths low with aggressive contact tracing and testing, but the Omicron variant became dominant this month, sending cases to a record daily tally of 17,532 on Sunday.

Comments