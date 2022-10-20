BTS star Jin to drop first solo song ahead of military duty

Kim Seok-jin aka Jin of K-pop septet BTS is set to release his first solo single ahead of mandatory military duty of South Korea.

As per the latest statement from the management agency of the all-boys band BTS, Jin – the eldest of the seven musicians – will release his solo single called ‘The Astronaut’ next week, before starting his mandatory military service soon.

According to the details, ‘The Astronaut’, will release on October 28, while the pre-orders were to be started following the announcement.

“Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope ‘The Astronaut’ can be a gift to all of you,” stated their agency BigHit Music on the global fandom platform, Weverse.

Earlier this week, the agency announced that the boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin.

It is pertinent to mention that Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the imminent prospect of a full stint – meaning nearly two years out of the public eye – when he turns 30 in December.

“Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment,” HYBE Corporation – the parent company of BigHit Music – said in a regulatory filing.

All other members will also serve the mandatory military duty according to their respective plans, it added.

For the uninitiated, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

