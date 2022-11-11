BTS star RM announces debut solo album ‘Indigo’

Kim Nam-joon aka RM, the leader of the K-pop septet BTS is all set with his debut solo album called ‘Indigo’.

Less than a fortnight after the fellow vocalist of the Bangtan boys, Jin dropped the chart-topping number ‘The Astronaut’, BTS ARMY is in for a treat yet again. This time the leader and rapper of the septet, RM (Rap Monster) is ready to enthral fans with a full solo album called ‘Indigo’.

The rapper confirmed the title and release date of the album on HYBE’s handle on the global fandom platform, WeVerse.

RM said, “Hello. Finally. Because of you, my first album is coming out. I prepared hard for four years.”

He added that the upcoming album will be very different from his previous work and will also feature some of his friends. The work is said to ‘recall and recount’ the life experiences of the artist like a diary.

BigHit Music, the talent management agency of BTS, said in the official statement, “RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes. Through ‘Indigo’, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.”

The album is slated to come out on December 2.

Meanwhile, RM has also been roped in for a variety program ‘The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge’, with film director Jang Hang-jun. Both the celebs will serve as MCs on the show, before the rapper’s military enlistment sometime soon.

For the unversed, the boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with the oldest member Jin, as announced by BigHit.

To note, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

