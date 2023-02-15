BTS star Suga announces solo global tour; ARMY react

K-Pop singer Min Yoon-gi, aka Suga, the rapper of the all-boy band, BTS has announced his first-ever solo global tour.

As the K-pop septet, BTS took hiatus from group activities, rapper Suga has a surprise for the ARMY. The performer announced his first solo global tour on Tuesday.

He shared the poster of the upcoming concert tour on his Instagram handle, without any caption, to break the news to his fans across the world. While the comments were restricted on the feed post, a fellow band member, J-Hope dropped a clapping hands emoji in the comments section.

About the tour, it will kickstart from the five-day US leg on April 26. Suga will perform in Belmont Park, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland till May 17.

The next stop for the performer would be Asia to perform in Jakarta from May 26 onwards, followed by Bangkok on June 10 and 11, and Singapore on June 17 and 18. After that, the BTS member will hold multiple concerts in Seoul. The tour will end in Japan and details for the same are yet to be unveiled. Reacting to the news, an ARMY tweeted, "His album is coming soon! He is gonna perform in new songs, new choreography, outfits, and looks. Someone hold, I'm shaking."

Another of them also said, “So proud of him. Tears of joy right now and shaking in fear coz the fight for those tickets will be insane.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-Pop band announced hiatus in June last year. Following the announcement, the group members got into their individual endeavours including solo albums, single collaborations and tours.

The oldest member of BTS, Jin had also started his mandatory military service and others are expected to begin enlistment soon.

