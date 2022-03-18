Watch: BTS’ V, J-Hope plays Holi in viral video

As the Hindus across the globe enjoy Holi – the festival of colors today, the internet sensations BTS boys have joined the celebrations as well.

Two of the members – Kim Tae-Hyung and Jung Ho-Seok – aka V and J-Hope of South-Korean boys band BTS have won the internet with their viral Holi clip.

Don’t get confused, they haven’t got their hands on the colors to splash on others, but just like hundreds of viral edits by the septet’s fans known as ARMY, an edited Holi clip has emerged on the internet to fit the festival.

A recent short clip doing the rounds on social media sees vocalist V and rapper J-Hope chasing one another to attack with water guns, and balloons minus the colors in their version of Holi.

A clip which is originally from the archives of ‘BTS: Bon Voyage’ – the travel reality show of the band members, as they encounter and brave through the everyday situation – two of band members randomly started playing with the water guns and balloons while the rest of them relaxed indoors.

The video opens with V attacking J-hope with a water gun, while the latter had an act of sweet revenge smashing a bunch of water balloons to his face.

The Desi ARMY further added a cherry on top by placing one of the most popular Holi songs of Bollywood, ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, in the video.

