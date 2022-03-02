Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Korean Music Awards: BTS picks the top honor third time

test

South Korean all-boys band BTS wins the ‘Musician of the Year’ title at the Korean Music Awards for the third time.

South Korean boys band ‘Bangtan Boys’, commonly known as BTS bagged the top title at KMA, whereas the girl group AESPA ruled the ceremony claiming three of the other categories.

The ceremony for the 19th edition of the KMA was held on Tuesday, handing out honors to extraordinary music artists from different genres of both mainstream and underground.

With BTS taking home the ‘Musician of the Year’ award again, the band created a history of becoming the first group ever to bag the honor for three years.

On the other hand, AESPA snagged a total of three titles at the ceremony, including ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Rookie of the Year’, and ‘Best K-Pop Song’ for their 2021 smasher ‘Next Level’.

‘Album of the year’ for 2021 was bagged by Lang Lee for ‘There is a Wolf’, whereas, Kim Chung Ha got ‘Best K-Pop Album’ for her debut album ‘Querencia’.

‘Independent’ by Choi LB and ‘Don’t Die Colors’ by Thama were named to be the ‘Best Hip Hop Album’ and ‘Best R&B Album’ respectively.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.