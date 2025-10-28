Buckingham Palace announces major update on Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence are set to embark on a major royal tour next month!

On Monday, October 27, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess Royal and her husband will embark on a tour of Australia and Singapore in November, as per GB News.

Princess Anne’s upcoming state visit aims to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Cops of Signals, in capacity of Colonel-in-Chief. The tour will take place from November 8 to 13

During the four-day visit, the royal couple will undertake a series of military engagements across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane to commemorate the centenary.

The younger sister of King Charles will lay a wreath at the Anzac Memorial as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to mark Remembrance.

She will then travel to Singapore on November 12 to will celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Singapore, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

During the two-day visit, Princess Anne will have audiences with the President and the Prime Minister of Singapore, as well as visit the Kranji War Memorial.

She will conclude the tour with a visit to Airbus Asia Training Centre and Rolls-Royce’s Seletar Campus.

Princess Anne last visited Australia in 2022 and 2023, and her most recent visit to Singapore was in November 2016.