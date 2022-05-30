Budget 2022-23: KP govt plans to roll out food, education welfare projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to introduce two major food and education welfare programs in the budget 2022-23, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the provincial government has decided to introduce Insaf food card scheme and the Insaf education card. “For food card scheme, Rs25 billion will be earmarked in the budget and under it, 1 million families will be provided with ration worth around Rs2100,” they said.

Similarly, the education program will have a funding of Rs2 billion.

Moreover, the KP government has decided to delay presenting the budget 2022-23 from June 01, contrary to its announcement that it would present it before the federal budget.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef has announced to present the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on June 10.

The Prime Minister’s office has issued a notification announcing that the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the NA on June 10, 2022.

The budget, after passing from the NA, will be forwarded to the senate. The cabinet session to approve the suggestions will also be held on June 10, 2022.

Earlier, rumours about the federal government planning to delay the National Assembly budget session as talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 7th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program are underway were circulating.

The announcement by the prime minister has put all those speculations to rest.

