Budget 2022-23: Sindh proposes 25pc hike in govt employees’ salaries

KARACHI: The Sindh government will present the provincial budget for FY2022-23 on June 14 (Tuesday) with a proposed increase in salaries of government employees, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the budgetary proposals, the provincial government has proposed increasing the salaries of government employees by10 to 25 per cent.

The government is also mulling over revising the pay scale of employees of Grade 1-5, say sources and added that the Sindh government has decided to merge adhoc allowance with the basic salary as well.

The finance department has forwarded salary increase proposals to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The final decision regarding the increase in salaries of govt employees would be taken in a cabinet meeting, they added.

The provincial government also plans to include Rs32 billion under the district development budget. It has also been mulled over against including new schemes in 18 departments in order to minimize the budget by Rs18 billion.

The Sindh government has also proposed an allocation of Rs18.509 billion for the health sector and Rs27.449 billion in education, increasing the former’s budget by Rs9 million. The government has proposed no increase in the allocations for IT, transport, and agriculture sectors.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government announced 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 per cent hike in pensions.

Delivering the budget speech for the year 2022-23, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail also announced merging the previous adhoc relief allowances with the basic pays of the employees.

The increase in salaries would be applicable from the new fiscal year starting from July 1, 2022.

