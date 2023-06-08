Budget 2023-24: Govt allocates Rs42.4b for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs 42.4 billion for general elections in budget 2023-24, ARY News reported.

As per details, the government allocated Rs 15 billion for the security of general elections and Rs 5.6 billion for project management units and voting.

In budget 2023-24, Rs 4.8 billion and Rs 270 million have been allocated for publishing ballet papers and voter lists whereas Rs 1.7 billion will be spent on the training wing and Rs 500 million on media coordination.

The funds allocated for the preparation of the election are Rs 1.2 billion. The government has allocated Rs 9.6 billion for election in Punjab, Rs 3.6 billion for Sindh, Rs 3.9 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Rs 1.1 billion for Balochistan.

Moreover, the ECP has suggested the federal government allocate Rs 54 billion for general elections but the government allocated Rs 47 billion and Rs 5 billion have been already released to ECP.

The federal government is set to announce the federal budget for the next fiscal year tomorrow June 9, with total volume exceeding Rs 13,800 billion.

The budget size will exceed Rs 13,800 billion, while the budget deficit is expected to be more than Rs 6,000 billion, with expenses of Rs 7,300 billion allocated to pay the debt.

Sources revealed that an estimated Rs 9,200 billion may be generated from tax revenue, while non-tax revenue may reach Rs 2,800 billion, while the Rs 1,300 billion could be allocated for subsidies.