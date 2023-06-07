Budget 2023-24: PM decides to include uplift projects for KP’s merged districts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided to include special development projects in the upcoming budget for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the prime minister made the assurance during a meeting with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaludin were part of the delegation which called on the prime minister, while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other relevant high officials also attended the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that uplift of people of the area was top priority of the incumbent government.

During the meeting, the delegation presented proposals to the prime minister with respect to the development projects and measures to solve the problems of the merged districts of the province.

Welcoming their recommendation, PM Shehbaz said that after due consultation, the relevant authorities should include the proposals in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Budget 2023-24 would be presented on 9th June in the National Assembly after approval by the federal cabinet.

The economic team made these remarks while briefing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about preparation of the budget for financial year 2023-24.

The PM was briefed about revised estimates of revenue and expenditures and target estimates for the next year. “The economy has been on a positive trajectory toward financial stability and decrease in deficit,” the meeting was informed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all available resources should be used to reduce the financial difficulties and provide relief to the middle class.