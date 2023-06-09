Budget 2023-24: Rs80bn allocated for new schemes under PM’s initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday earmarked Rs80 billion for nine new schemes under Prime Minister (PM) Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) initiatives in budget 2023-24, ARY News reported.

According to the budget documents, the nine new schemes under PM’s Initiatives would be completed with a total cost of Rs189,378 million.

For the new fiscal year, the government allocated Rs10 billion for PM’s Youth Programme, Rs5 billion for PM’s Youth Skills Development, Rs5 billion for Pakistan Education Fund and Rs5 billion for PM’s Initiatives Support for Information Technology (IT) Start-ups and Venture Capital.

Read More: Ishaq Dar unveils federal budget for FY 2023-24 with total outlay of 14.5tr

Similarly, the government specified Rs10 billion for the PM’s Laptop Scheme, Rs3 billion million for the PM’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tubewells in Pakistan, Rs5 billion each for PM’s Initiative for Sports, PM’s Initiative for Green Revolution 2.0 and PM’s Initiative for Women Empowerment.