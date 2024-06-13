Budget 2024-25: Laptops in Pakistan to become more expensive

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has doubled the sales tax on PCs and laptops from 5pc to 10pc in the budget 2024-25.

The government’s decision to raise the sales tax on computers and laptops comes amid efforts to bolster the government’s revenue.

The increase in sales tax will likely result in higher prices for computers and laptops.

Moreover, the federal minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb announced ‘significant’ relief for government employees, increasing their salaries up to 25 percent.

Presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on the National Assembly floor, the finance minister said that the government proposed to raise salaries by 25 percent for grade 1-16 employees and a 20 percent increase for grade 17-22 employees.

Read more: Budget 2024-25: Govt to reform pension scheme

In the budget, the finance minister also proposed a 15 percent increase in pensions for retired employees. The minimum monthly wage for a worker has been raised from Rs 32,000 to Rs 37,000.

Muhammad Aurangzaib said that despite financial difficulties, the government acknowledged the hardships faced by its employees and has taken steps to address them.