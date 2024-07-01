Budget 2024-25: New tax rates on vehicles in Pakistan

New tax rate introduced in the budget 2024-25 on locally manufactured vehicles among many others, comes into effect today (July 1).

This change marks a shift from a fixed tax rate to a value-based tax system, as outlined in the Finance Bill 2024-25.

Under the new tax regime introduced in budget 2024-25, the tax on vehicles is no longer a fixed amount but varies according to the vehicle’s value.

For vehicles up to 850cc, the tax rate is now 0.5%, replacing the previous fixed tax of Rs10,000. Vehicles ranging from 851 to 1000cc will be taxed at 1%, instead of the former fixed tax of Rs20,000. Vehicles between 1001 and 1300cc will be charged 1.5% tax rate against the previous Rs25,000 fixed tax. Vehicles from 1301 to 1600cc will be taxed at 2%, instead of the previous fixed tax of Rs50,000. For vehicles ranging from 1601 to 1800cc, the tax rate is now 3%, up from the previous fixed tax of Rs150,000. Vehicles between 1801 and 2000cc will face a 5% tax rate against earlier fixed tax of Rs200,000. For vehicles from 2001 to 2500cc, the tax rate has been increased from 1% to 7 per cent. Vehicles in the 2501 to 3000cc range will now be taxed at 9%, up from the previous 1% increase.

The new tax rates have been enforced across Pakistan from today (July 1).