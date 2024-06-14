web analytics
Friday, June 14, 2024
Budget 2024-25: Salaries increase in Sindh from July

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced on Friday an increase in the minimum basic salary from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000.

The cabinet, which met under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, gave the green light to the budget proposals for the upcoming financial year, sanctioning a significant 30 percent salary increase for government employees.

According to budget proposals, the Sindh government will also raise pensions by 15 percent while setting minimum wages at Rs37,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Centre and Punjab have raised salaries by maximum 25 percent, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already hiked pays by 10 percent, but they are rethinking that figure.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif had said that the provincial government was ready to increase its employees’ salary by 25 percent as proposed in the federal budget.

