Budget 2024-25: Salaries increase in Sindh from July

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced on Friday an increase in the minimum basic salary from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000.

The cabinet, which met under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, gave the green light to the budget proposals for the upcoming financial year, sanctioning a significant 30 percent salary increase for government employees.

According to budget proposals, the Sindh government will also raise pensions by 15 percent while setting minimum wages at Rs37,000.