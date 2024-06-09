Budget 2024: Govt decides to include 62 Health Ministry projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to include 62 projects for Ministry of Health in the upcoming federal budget, with a total allocation of Rs8.91 billion, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details available with ARY News, the projects include 32 ongoing and 30 new initiatives, with a focus on improving healthcare facilities across the country.

Sources claimed that Rs5.56 billion has been allocated for ongoing projects, while Rs3.35 billion has been earmarked for new projects. The ministry has also proposed allocating Rs200 million for the construction of four basic health units in Islamabad.

Other projects include the upgradation of various hospitals and healthcare facilities, purchase of medical equipment, and establishment of new health centers.

The ministry has also proposed allocating funds for the prevention and control of diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and AIDS.

Meanwhile, funds were not earmarked for the ongoing project to prevent blindness in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The proposed budget includes:

Rs300m for the ongoing IDSR program

Rs400m for the 200-bed emergency center in PIMS

Rs30m for the 200-bed gynae center in Rawalpindi

Rs100m for the community health center in Budhana Kalan

Rs100m for the community health center in Bara Imam Islamabad

Rs500m for the upgradation of Jinah Hospital Islamabad

Rs100m for the Ghurrah Shaahin Zocha Bacha Center

Rs290m for the establishment of a disease control center in Islamabad