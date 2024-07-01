Budget 2024-25: Regulatory duty increased on THESE imported items

web analytics


ISLAMABAD: The government has increased regulatory duty on hundreds of imported items in the fiscal year budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

According to the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO), the regulatory duty has been increased on various items ranging from 5% to 55% under Finance Bill 2024, including:

  1. Milk and cream (25%),

  2. Yogurt, butter, and nuts (20%),

  3. Natural honey (30%),

  4. Dates, figs, pineapples, and oranges (25%),

  5. Cherries (35%),

  6. Apples and lemons (45%),

  7. Corn (30%),

  8. Perfume and makeup (55%),

  9. Shaving cream and soap (50%),

  10. Overcoats, jackets, and trousers for men and women (10%),

  11. Track suits, rompers, shawls, mufflers, and ties (10%),

  12. Waterproof shoes, leather shoes, Bathroom fixtures and toilet accessories (regulatory duty increased),

  13. Jewelry (45%).

Read more: IMF says budget 2024 approval ‘not enough’, demands Pakistan to ‘Do more’

In a separate development earlier today, new tax rate were introduced in the budget 2024-25 on locally manufactured vehicles among many others, will come into effect today (July 1).

This change marks a shift from a fixed tax rate to a value-based tax system, as outlined in the Finance Bill 2024-25.

Under the new tax regime introduced in budget 2024-25, the tax on vehicles is no longer a fixed amount but varies according to the vehicle’s value.


 

