Budget 2024-25: Regulatory duty increased on THESE imported items

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased regulatory duty on hundreds of imported items in the fiscal year budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

According to the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO), the regulatory duty has been increased on various items ranging from 5% to 55% under Finance Bill 2024, including:

Milk and cream (25%), Yogurt, butter, and nuts (20%), Natural honey (30%), Dates, figs, pineapples, and oranges (25%), Cherries (35%), Apples and lemons (45%), Corn (30%), Perfume and makeup (55%), Shaving cream and soap (50%), Overcoats, jackets, and trousers for men and women (10%), Track suits, rompers, shawls, mufflers, and ties (10%), Waterproof shoes, leather shoes, Bathroom fixtures and toilet accessories (regulatory duty increased), Jewelry (45%).

Read more: IMF says budget 2024 approval ‘not enough’, demands Pakistan to ‘Do more’

In a separate development earlier today, new tax rate were introduced in the budget 2024-25 on locally manufactured vehicles among many others, will come into effect today (July 1).

This change marks a shift from a fixed tax rate to a value-based tax system, as outlined in the Finance Bill 2024-25.

Under the new tax regime introduced in budget 2024-25, the tax on vehicles is no longer a fixed amount but varies according to the vehicle’s value.